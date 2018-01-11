Bon Jovi performing at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas March 17

Bon Jovi have announced the spring leg of their "This House Is Not for Sale Tour," including a stop in Las Vegas.

The band will at T-Mobile Arena March 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Bon Jovi will also celebrate their return to the road with the re-release of "This House Is Not For Sale" as a new version, containing two brand new songs, “When We Were US” and “Walls,” available via all download and streaming partners on Feb. 23.

“Backstage with Jon Bon Jovi” Fan Club tickets and VIP Experience Packages go on presale beginning Jan. 16 at 10 a.m. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Jan. 16 at 10 a.m. through Jan. 18 at 10 p.m. M life Rewards loyalty members and Live Nation customers will receive access to a pre-sale running Jan. 18 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

General public tickets ranging in price from $37.25 to $552.75 will be available for purchase starting Jan. 19 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com and at the T-Mobile Arena Box Office. Each online ticket purchased will include a CD of the original "This House Is Not For Sale." Visit www.bonjovi.com for updated tour and ticketing information.