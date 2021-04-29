Blue Man Group returning to the stage in June

Following a nearly 400-day hiatus due to the pandemic, Blue Man Group celebrates its long-awaited return to Luxor Hotel and Casino beginning June 24, continuing its legacy on the Las Vegas Strip for more than 20 years.

As Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group announced the intermission is over, the entertainment phenomenon now brings back its eccentric surprises, instrumentals, comedy and much more to the world-renowned theatrical production.

Best known for its iconic characters and over-the-top non-verbal communication, the global entertainment group is proud to relaunch the first resident show in Las Vegas since stages around the world went dark. Debuting in 1991, Blue Man Group’s domestic residencies have since expanded to New York, Boston and Chicago along with an international residency in Berlin and reaches even more guests with its North American and World tours.

Announcements related to additional domestic and international performances to be made at a later date.

Blue Man Group performs June 24 and 25 at 8 p.m. and June 26-28 at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Beginning July 1, Blue Man Group will perform Thursday through Monday at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. with an additional performance at 2 p.m. on July 3 and performances at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. only on July 4.

The show’s full performance schedule can be viewed here.

Tickets to performances, on sale now, can be purchased online or call 1-800-BLUEMAN.