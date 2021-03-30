Billy Idol returning to Las Vegas with October concerts at The Chelsea

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas reports pioneer of punk Billy Idol will be returning to The Chelsea stage in October.

Idol is scheduled to perform in an exclusive engagement on Oct. 16-17 and Oct. 22-23 in what the property says will help ignite the highly anticipated return of live entertainment to The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, with additional concerts and experiences to be announced in the near future.

“The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas has remained at the forefront of the Las Vegas entertainment scene for the last ten years. We are honored to host Billy Idol at The Chelsea for what is sure to be an unforgettable re-introduction of live entertainment to the resort,” said The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Vice President of Entertainment Fedor Banuchi. “As Las Vegas continues to rebound, we look forward to releasing details on new and exciting live concerts and events coming this summer to the resort.”

Idol was an early architect of the sound, style, and fury of punk rock. His lip-curling sneer and fist-pumping persona vaulted him into the mainstream as one of MTV’s first megastars, making him one of the most recognizable faces in pop music.

He has sold 40 million albums while scoring numerous platinum albums worldwide, nine top forty singles in the U.S. and 10 in the U.K. including “Dancing With Myself, “White Wedding,” “Rebel Yell,” “Eyes Without A Face,” “Flesh For Fantasy” and “Cradle Of Love.”

Tickets for Billy Idol at The Chelsea will go on sale April 2 at 10 a.m Las Vegas time online or through Ticketmaster at 800.745.3000.

Pre-sale tickets will be available on April 1 from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. PST with code LVIDOL for venue presale, and TMIDOL for Ticketmaster presale.

Tickets start at $39 with reserved seating starting at $69, plus applicable taxes and fees.