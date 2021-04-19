Bellagio’s Petrossian Bar debuts caviar and cocktails

Caviar Tacos and captivating cocktail pairings take center stage at Petrossian Bar’s new epicurean experience at Bellagio Resort & Casino.

Along with live piano sounds and views of Dale Chihuly’s “Fiori di Como” over the resort’s bustling lobby, the legendary bar’s evolved menu blends signature components of Las Vegas’ culinary scene with extravagant ingredients to create an approachable way to indulge in the world’s finest spirits and caviar.

There new menu can be found below:

- Worldly Old Fashioned: A glass globe transports an international Old Fashioned tableside with Yamazaki 12-Year Japanese Whisky, WhistlePig 10-Year Whiskey, Craigelliache 13-Year Scotch, Demerara Syrup and Angostura Bitters.

- Poof!: Encapsulated in a glass of smoke is an exquisite cocktail-pairing experience. Once the smoke dissipates, Poof! reveals a concoction of Bulliet Rye Whiskey, Copper & King Apple Brandy and Carpano Antica Sweet Vermouth sitting side-by-side with Duck Confit Croquettes for a smoky and surprising delight to be enjoyed together.

- The Bellagio Martini: Exuding elegance with a beautifully shaped ice sphere at the center of the glass, this quintessential vodka-based martini features lemon essence for a splash of citrus to pair with the lavish and edible Ossetra Caviar Cigar.

- Caviar Taco: One of the planet’s most opulent and scrumptious tacos features a thin and crispy potato shell filled with layered flavors of Hamachi, lemon, chives and olive oil and then topped with Daurenkie caviar.

- Caviar Pie: Crème fraiche and brown butter filling upon a flaky crust create a savory tart garnished with green apples, lemons, and flowers to complement the caviar in this indulgent pie.

- Dark Chocolate Caviar: Petrossian Bar’s delectable dessert mimics caviar service through dark chocolate “pearls” presented with Meyer lemon gelee, fresh citrus supremes, Rose champagne sorbet and vanilla chantilly.

In addition to these new signature cocktails and decadent dishes, Petrossian Bar offers an elevated Afternoon Tea experience from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The experience includes freshly baked scones, flavorful desserts, and choice of tea.

Reservations are required at Petrossian Bar. Visit Bellagio online for more information.