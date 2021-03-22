'Atomic Saloon Show' at Grand Canal Shoppes slated to open in May

Before the party paused one year ago, "Atomic Saloon Show" by Spiegelworld was being hailed as the hottest new show in Las Vegas.

With the recent easing of public health restrictions, proprietress Boozy Skunkton is swinging open the saloon doors once again at Grand Canal Shoppes inside The Venetian Resort for performances at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday starting May 5.

To ensure sufficient physical distancing, the saloon’s capacity will be reduced to accommodate just 108 guests per show, seated at cabaret tables on the venue’s two levels. And word on the prairie is that the Unmasked Bandit is still on the loose, so Boozy and her staff will be on the lookout to make sure patrons are masked while watching the show.

In addition to cabaret table seating, a limited number of stageside Krug VIP Booths are available for purchase at $2,000 per booth, offering parties of up to four a little extra wiggle room to enjoy the show with a magnum of Krug champagne courtesy of Boozy herself.

Tickets starting at $149 are on sale now here.