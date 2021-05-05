AREA15 announces outdoor live music series this summer

This summer, AREA15, the immersive art, events and entertainment district located minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, debuts “A Series” in its 32,000-square-foot, outdoor A-Lot.

This curated DJ line-up will feature well-known and up-and-coming DJs spinning house, dance and electronic beats every Saturday night starting in June and ending in September. “A Series” will mark the first time live music performances will be activated in the outdoor A-Lot, which is located on the north side of AREA15, since its opening in September 2020.

The first DJ set will take place on June 19.

For all shows in the series, doors open at 9 p.m. and headliners will take the stage at midnight. Early access tickets start at $10-$15 for guests 21 years and older, and $15-$20 for guests 18-20 years old. VIP ticket packages will be announced in coming weeks.

All shows are 18 years or older, with an outdoor beer garden open for guests ages 21 years and older. Masks will be required when not actively eating or drinking.

The current lineup reflects DJs performing in the A-Lot through July. Additional electronic music acts will be announced later this summer.

JUNE

- June 19: 4B + Disco Fries

- June 26: Morgan Page

JULY

- July 3: Borgeous

- July 10: Paul Oakenfold

- July 17: A-Trak

- July 24: Elephante

To purchase tickets to “A Series,” click here.