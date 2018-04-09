Annual American Patriot Fest featuring Vietnam Memorial Wall replica

Celebrate America’s revered active military, veterans, and those who gave all, along with their families, during the annual American Patriot Fest on May 12 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., with opportunities to view the Vietnam Memorial Wall Replica from May 10-13. Festivities will be at the Craig Ranch Regional Park, located at 628 W. Craig Rd.

The festival will proudly feature the American Veterans Traveling Tribute (AVTT), an 80 percent scale replica of the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington D.C., opening on May 10 at 3 p.m. The AVTT will be open 24 hours a day through May 13 at 3 p.m. The public is invited to view the wall free of charge and make rubbings of the names of their fallen loved ones. Counseling services provided by The Vet Center will be available for those who need it.

During the May 12 celebration, the Las Vegas community is invited to enjoy live entertainment by Evil Waze – The Ultimate Santana Experience, a Motown Tribute featuring Magic Touch and more. Additional festivities include the Cars & Stripes presented by 360 CarShow, Jump! The Ultimate Dog Show, kid’s activities, vendors and fundraising efforts for military/Veteran charities. The inaugural Las Vegas Burger Festival also will be a part of the American Patriot Fest, and will feature an amateur hamburger eating competition.

Attendees also are invited to support Clark County School District (CCSD) Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) programs during the Exhibition Phase Drill Competition for armed and unarmed teams. The winning team will receive a donation from the American Patriot Fest. Proceeds from fundraising activities at the festival will benefit Nation of Patriots, Shine Family Foundation, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 10047 and Nellis Support Team.

American Patriot Fest is a free, annual, family-friendly event designed to celebrate and say thank you to our armed forces. The Las Vegas Valley community and visitors from the southwestern and western region of the USA come together to honor, respect and pay tribute to all branches of our armed forces and their families; including active military, Veterans and those who have served and sacrificed. For a schedule of events, visit www.americanpatriotfest.com.