Angry Crab Shack opening first location in Henderson

Angry Crab Shack, a restaurant specializing in seafood boils with Asian-Cajun flavors and signature sauces, is excited to announce and invite the community to its official grand opening party on April 28 celebrating its first location in Nevada.

Featuring a photobooth available all-day for guests, and from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. drink and food specials, along with games and activities.

Located at 4250 East Sunset Rd, the interactive hands-on dining experience is the first of its unique and irresistible concept to the area.

Angry Crab Shack’s menu features its signature seafood boils with its interactive, all hands-on deck dining experience where butcher paper covers tables, no plates are used and hands serve as utensils with cutlery available upon request. The menu also includes additional seafood-focused items like oysters prepared three ways, twin lobster rolls, po’ boys, fish and chips, and much more.

The family-friendly restaurant will present a similar look and feel to the other Angry Crab Shack locations, incorporating its well-known, vibrant décor elements including live fish tanks, ocean life decorations and wood-boarded walls that guests can sign.

For local couple, Rick and Dana Lopez, becoming Angry Crab Shack franchise owners was just the adventure they were looking for. Dana grew up in a business-centric family with several of her relatives owning local restaurants, clubs and bars on the Las Vegas strip. She’s a born entrepreneur with owning her own skin care business for over a decade and having family roots in the restaurant industry, embarking on this new project will be a seemingly natural process for the duo.

Rick, a highly skilled electrician specializing in fiber optics and earned several awards for his trade, was all hands on deck with revamping the building.

It will also be a family venture with their two kids working at the restaurant as well.

The unique brand is evolving as a national franchise brand and aims to open 100 locations across the country by 2025. Angry Crab Shack has expanded to 14 locations – six corporate owned and eight franchised – with developments slated for Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Texas and Utah. Additional restaurants are planned for both Nevada and the Western United States.

Angry Crab Shack focuses on providing fresh, top quality taste at an affordable price point, sourcing lobster from the East Coast, Dungeness Crab from the Pacific Northwest, King and Snow Crab from Alaska, and crawfish from the Gulf of Mexico.

Open Monday through Sunday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

For more information about Angry Crab Shack and to stay up-to-date on new locations and specials, visit their website.