Actor and comedian Mike Epps coming to The Venetian for Labor Day weekend

Actor and comedian Mike Epps will perform at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas for two nights of stand-up comedy over Labor Day weekend Sept. 4 and Sept. 5 at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $49 plus applicable fees and will go on sale to the general public Friday, May 14 at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets will be available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com, Venetian.com [r20.rs6.net], any box office at The Venetian Resort or by calling 702.414.9000 or 866.641.7469.

Grazie Rewards club members and Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will receive access to a pre-sale beginning Wednesday, May 12 at 10 a.m. PT. All pre-sales will end Thursday, May 13 at 10 p.m. PT.

Mike Epps is generating an extraordinary amount of buzz among his peers for being not only one of the funniest comic actors in town, but also for his burgeoning dramatic talent.

Epps can currently be seen in “The Upshaws,” the Netflix comedy in which he stars and produces, based on his life of growing up in Indiana and taken from his 2018 Harper Collins autobiography Unsuccessful Thug. He was recently seen in the Amazon feature “Troup Zero” starring opposite Viola Davis, Allison Janney and Jim Gaffigan, and in the A24 film “The Last Black Man in San Francisco” which both premiered at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival. He was also seen opposite Eddie Murphy in the comedy “Dolemite Is My Name,” and in the HBO Emmy-winning biopic “Bessie” based on Bessie Smith, played by Queen Latifah. Other features include the Hangover franchise, “Girls Trip,” “Faster,” “Hancock,” “Lottery Ticket,” “Next Day Air,” “Roll Bounce,” “The Fighting Temptations,” the Resident Evil franchise, “Bait,” “How High,” “Dr. Dolittle 2,” "Talk to Me" and "Guess Who?"

Since 2000, Epps steadily climbed his way up the stand-up comedy ranks when he was recognized by a national audience in 1995 for appearing on HBO’s Def Comedy Jam (which, years later, he would go on to host). During a performance at LA’s Comedy Store, Epps caught the attention of Ice Cube. This led to the first of three feature films they would do together: the cult hits “Next Friday,” "Friday after Next" and “All About the Benjamins.” He is currently on a national stand-up tour and has been seen in over 40 cities and three continents live doing stand-up.