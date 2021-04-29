Watch
Aces of Comedy series returning to Mirage hotel-casino in July

Posted at 3:11 PM, Apr 29, 2021
The popular Aces of Comedy series is returning to The Mirage Hotel & Casino in July with some of the biggest names in comedy scheduled to take The Mirage Theater stage.

Leading the lineup are Tom Segura, Bill Maher, Chelsea Handler, Gabriel Iglesias and Jim Jefferies.

All shows are scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Tickets for all Aces of Comedy performances are on sale now.

Tickets can be purchased online here.

Guests looking for exclusive ticket prices and discounts for Aces of Comedy shows can sign-up for M life Rewards – MGM Resorts International’s loyalty program. M life Rewards provides members benefits and once-in-a-lifetime experiences at the company’s incomparable collection of resort destinations.

To join, or for more information, visit their website.

