Aces of Comedy series returning to Mirage hotel-casino in July

The popular Aces of Comedy series is returning to The Mirage Hotel & Casino in July with some of the biggest names in comedy scheduled to take The Mirage Theater stage.

Leading the lineup are Tom Segura, Bill Maher, Chelsea Handler, Gabriel Iglesias and Jim Jefferies.

All shows are scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Tickets for all Aces of Comedy performances are on sale now.

