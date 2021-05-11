2nd show added for Dave Chappelle and Joe Rogan at MGM Grand Garden Arena

Due to popular demand, a second show has been added for Dave Chappelle and Joe Rogan at the MGM Grand Garden Arena July 8, 2021 at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the general public May 14 at 12 p.m. PT at AXS.com.

About Dave Chappelle

The internationally recognized stand-up comedian and actor’s trademark wit and sharp, irreverent social commentary explores race, popular culture, sex, drugs, politics and fame. Arguably the most-touring comic on the circuit, Chappelle has performed more than 1,600 concerts worldwide in the past four years, selling out shows within minutes of the announcements.

About Joe Rogan

A standup comedian for over 20 years, Joe Rogan’s sixth hour-long comedy special “Joe Rogan: Strange Times”premiered on Netflix in October 2018. Rogan’s previous comedy specials include “Joe Rogan: Triggered” (2016) for Netflix, “Joe Rogan: Rocky Mountain High” (2014) for Comedy Central, “Joe Rogan: Live from the Tabernacle” (2012) released via his website, “Talking Monkeys in Space (2009) on CD & DVD and “Joe Rogan Live” (2007) on DVD. Additionally, Rogan released the CDs “Shiny Happy Jihad” (2007) and “I’m Gonna Be Dead Someday” (2000).

Rogan is host of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” a long form conversation with guests that is one of the most popular podcasts, currently exclusively distributed on Spotify.

Since 2002, Rogan has provided color commentary for the UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) on Pay Per View, Spike Television, FOX and currently ESPN+. Rogan’s passion for MMA began with martial arts practice at the age of 13. Within two years, the Boston native earned a black belt and soon became the Massachusetts full contact Tae Kwon Do champion four consecutive years. By the age of 19, Rogan won the US Open Tae Kwon Do Championship and as lightweight champion went on to beat both the middle and heavyweight titleholders to obtain the Grand Championship.

Film credits include “Here Comes The Boom” (2012) and “Zookeeper” (2011). Rogan hosted “Joe Rogan Questions Everything” (2013) for the SyFy channel. Rogan hosted the competition reality series “Fear Factor” on NBC in 2011/12 and previously for six seasons on the network from 2001-2006. Prior to “Fear Factor,” Rogan played Joe Garrelli, the resident electrician on the hit NBC comedy series “NewsRadio.”

Visit the MGM Resorts Entertainment Convene with Confidence [r20.rs6.net] page for additional information on the company’s plan to protect the health and safety of its employees and guests.

This is a strict NO CELL PHONES ALLOWED show. After scanning tickets via mobile device to access the venue, guests will be required to place it in a locked pouch. Everyone is subject to a pat down and wanding. Anyone caught with a cell phone inside the venue will be immediately ejected.

