2018 World Cup viewing parties in Las Vegas

During World Cup, the Plaza will host free viewing parties at Brightside starting at 7 a.m. (most games televised at 8 and 11 a.m.), beginning with the group phase June 14 - June 28. Games will be shown via two projectors in addition to the seven high-definition large screen televisions located throughout the restaurant.

On June 17 at 8 a.m. and June 27 at 7 a.m., soccer fans will be joined at Brightside by players and coaches from the Las Vegas Lights FC, who are scheduled to attend to watch the Mexico national football team play and sign autographs.



Attendees can watch the games while enjoying Brightside’s breakfast and all day dining specials, including:

The 4 for $4 breakfast (served from 7 – 11 a.m.), which has quickly become Brightside’s most popular breakfast item, offers 1 scrambled egg, 1 sausage, 1 slice of bacon, and 1 waffle for just $4.

The $6.99 menu (served all day) offers the choice of a BLT, Loaded Pulled Pork Nachos or the popular Philly Cheesesteak with bread from the famous Philadelphia bakery Amaroso, meat direct from the city of brotherly love, and traditional Cheez Whiz.

$9.99 “burger and a beer” (served all day) – cheeseburger on a Hawaiian brioche bun and a bottle of domestic beer

Beer bucket special – 5 beers per bucket ($15 for domestic beers and $20 for imported)

Games during the knockout phase, June 30 - July 14, will be aired in Brightside at 7 and 11 a.m., with the final match at 8 a.m. July 15.

Two Station Casinos properties are also celebrating the soccer world's biggest matches with free viewing and food and drink specials.

You can catch all the games in the sportsbook at Boulder Station. They will also have satellite viewing on on large screens for the three Mexico games inside The Railhead, and Texas Station will show them inside South Padre. Time and dates are:

México vs Germany – June 17, 7:30 a.m.

México vs Korea – June 23, 7:30 a.m.

México vs Sweden – June 27, 6:30 a.m.

The Railhead viewings will have traditional Mexican breakfast available for sale, including menudo, breakfast burritos, sweet breads, Mexican hot chocolate, coffee, micheladas and drink specials. Admission is free and open to all ages at both properties inside The Railhead or South Padre. Both properties will offer $3 Sol bottles, $3 Sol micheladas, and $5 Patrón bloody Marías.

Once, the one-of-a-kind Peruvian Nikkei dining experience from acclaimed Los Angeles Chef Ricardo Zarate, will host a FIFA World Cup viewing party beginning at 9 a.m. June 15 – 17. Guests will catch all the action on projector screens while enjoying dishes and sips emulating the distinct flavors of Peru and Japan.

Tickets to the event are available for $25 per person, which include a drink and a Peruvian breakfast bowl to enjoy while watching the game. For reservations, please call 702.607.3797 or email events@oncelv.com.

Hofbrauhaus will open at 7 a.m. June 17 for soccer action. The game begins at 8 a.m. Guests can also enjoy the ultimate viewing experience for the FIFA World Cup Germany vs. Mexico game with the HB Breakfast Platter, featuring scrambled eggs, homemade breakfast potatoes, boneless smoked pork loin, krainer sausage and bacon served with a small pretzel on the side. For a lighter option, try the Vegetarian Breakfast Platter with scrambled eggs, french toast with breakfast syrup, cucumbers topped with herbed sour cream served with a bowl of fruit salad on the side.June 17 is also National Apple Strudel Day and a free scoop of ice cream will be included with the purchase of this decadent dessert. Authentic and delicious, the apple strudel at Hofbräuhaus is imported from Munich, Germany.

Cabo Wabo Cantina is hosting viewing parties through July 15. Patrons can cheer on their favorite soccer teams while enjoying the cantina’s full breakfast menu, including some specialty dishes, such as the Huevos de Nachos, made with two fried eggs served over Cabo Wabo cheese nachos, topped with guac, sour cream and pico de gallo, priced at $12.95. Fans can also enjoy Cabo’s bottomless mimosas and Bellini special for $24.99; or beer bucket specials for $23.

Lagassi's Stadium has created a special World Cup Menu. It includes a warm Bavarian pretzel; spicy shrimp, tomato and vegetable gazpacho topped with avocado; beef stroganoff over penne pasta with toasted focaccia bread; green chili pulled pork street tacos with grilled corn, black bean pico de gallo, cilantro crème fraiche; and beer-battered haddock served with crispy french fries, blue cheese coleslaw and lemon caper tartar with malt vinegar. Lagasse's Stadium has 100 HD screens including a 9- x 16-foot main screen, luxury boxes, plush stadium-style seating.

PT's Entertainment Group is inviting all soccer fans to enjoy the games at their 59 taverns throughout the valley. Fans will be treated to half-priced breakfasts from 6 to 10 a.m. June 15 through July 15. Some of the breakfast selections include pancakes topped with powdered sugar and maple syrup, normally priced at $9, and steak and eggs, served with hash browns, normally priced at $15. PT’s will also offer a $3 special on Modelo pints and bottles throughout all of the matches.

Rockhouse inside The Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian/The Palazzo is going international in support of the World Cup with drink specials so good they only come around every four years. During all world cup games enjoy $5 Jägermeister shots, $6 Heineken bottles, $20 mini meister buckets, and $25 Heineken buckets.

PKWY Tavern is celebrating the World Cup with specials including $5 Jagermeister shots, $5 Heineken bottles, $20 mini meister buckets, and $20 Heineken buckets during the games.

PBR Rock Bar & Grill at Planet Hollywood is going international in support of the World Cup with drink specials so good they only come around every four years. During all world cup games enjoy $5 Jagermeister shots, $6 Heineken bottles, $20 mini meister buckets, and $25 Heineken buckets.

ameriCan will also be offering $5 Jagermeister shots, $6 Heineken bottles, $20 mini meister buckets, and $25 Heineken buckets through July 15.

Miller's Ale House is serving lunch, starting at $5.99, with a side of soccer through July 15. The restaurant has more than 60 screens. They will also be opening at 8 a.m. June 17 for the Germany vs. Mexico game. They will serve breakfast along with full menu and full bar.

