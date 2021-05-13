13 Tastes of Las Vegas Restaurant News | May 13, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Here is the latest roundup of restaurant news from around the Las Vegas valley.

1. Farmer Boys in California, Nevada and Arizona are offering deals for Tax Day on May 17. Guests can enjoy 2 Double Big Cheese® Burgers for $10.40 OR 2 Breakfast Burritos (choice of bacon, sausage, ham or chili) for $10.40 while supplies last. Members of their loyalty program can get an extra dose of deals by scanning their May 17 receipt to score another Tax Day special automatically loaded into their account.

2. Top of the World at The STRAT hotel-casino has introduced seasonal dishes for spring and summer. New starters include spring pea ravioli, prime beef tartare surf and turf, and prime kale short ribs. New seafood selections include a tuna and king crab poke, seared ahi tuna, and grilled Icelandic salmon. Additional entrees include smoked pork chop and crispy skin half chicken. An array of new sides include roasted harissa glazed carrots, grilled shishito peppers, and others.

3. Restaurants inside the Grand Canal Shoppes inside The Venetian hotel-casino are serving up several new delicious cocktails. They include the Aperol Spritz for $17 at Smith & Wollensky; La Medicina ($21) made with Maestro Dobel Diamante Tequila at CHICA; the Cucumber for $15 at SushiSamba; and the Chai Tai made with Plantation pineapple rum for $17 at The X Pot.

4. May is National Hamburger Month and Slater’s 50/50 challenge gives guests the opportunity to create over-the-top, build-your-own burgers for a chance to win a $100 gift card. While customizing each burger is a staple on every Slater’s 50/50 menu, for a limited time only, guests can order their designed burger, give it a name and description, and post a photo on Instagram or Facebook using hashtag #slaters5050burgermonth for a chance to be one of the lucky winners. Slater’s 50/50 Design-It menu comes with over 70 different options meaning there are millions of ways to create a completely unique and slaterized burger to each individual.

5. Emporium Arcade Bar Las Vegas inside AREA15 has announced a new spring cocktail menu. Cocktails include the Spring Mule; the Gambit crafted with Rittenhouse Rye Whiskey; the Ruby Heart cocktail made with azadofres Blanco Tequila; and the Tiki Punch Out made with a white and spiced rum combination.

6. The ghost kitchen, To Be Frank, is up and running at its new home on Water Street and is now serving a limited menu of their speciality hot dogs and sausages on locally baked buns at the newly-opened Sticks Tavern. The menu features six of their signature dogs including the Thai made with Thai isaan sausage, green papaya slaw, kewpie mayo, red onion, toasted peanuts and crunchy potatoes, along with their Philly, Chili, Basque, Banh Mi, and classic To Be Frank. Guests can add bacon lardons to any dog and choose from a variety of sides including coleslaw, potato salad, and cheese or chili fries. To top off their already delectable meal, diners can choose from a handful of desserts including milkshakes available in vanilla, strawberry, and blueberry, and sugar cookies. To Be Frank is available for dine-in, pick-up and delivery. To place your order, please call (702) 246.2350.

7. Founders Coffee’s monthly Giving Drink and charity partner for the month of May is CredoLV, an organization that supports at-risk communities and youth rehabilitation programs at the justice department. One dollar from each purchase of the Almond White Mocha (hot, iced or blended) will go to the organization. Available at both locations of Founders Coffee.

8. The next Taste & Learn events at Ferraro’s Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar will happen May 29 and June 26. May’s event spotlights the wines of the Allegrini estate, one of the most renowned wineries in the world. Menu highlights include a wild mushroom soup, red wine risotto, squash blossom fritter and a traditional meat and vegetable stew. June’s Taste & Learn will feature the Cantina Pertinace winery, located in Trieso, Piedmont. Menu highlights include grilled eggplant, fried bread with pork belly, mortadella and prosciutto filled pasta, and braised short ribs. Tickets for the all-inclusive experience are $75 and space is limited. To make reservations, please call (702) 364-5300.

9. Din Tai Fung, the upscale Chinese restaurant inside ARIA Las Vegas, has added the 100% plant-based JUST Egg to its menu. Five new and delicious dishes have been added its menu include wontons with house spicy sauce, wonton soup, noodles with house spicy sauce, noodles with sesame sauce and noodle. Din Tai Fung joins a growing number of high-profile restaurants that are embracing non-animal ingredients in acknowledgement of the mounting sustainability challenges plaguing the global food system and growing consumer demand for plant-based dishes that don’t skimp on flavor and quality.

10. SkinnyFats is also celebrating National Burger Month in May. The Cherry Popper burger on the restaurant’s Happy Menu includes a ½ pound beef patty with fried egg, pepper jack, spicy slaw, and pepper marmalade on a Hawaiian roll. The Cranburkey on the Healthy menu features a juicy turkey patty with arugula, tomato, onion, and cranberry yogurt on a wheat bun.

11. Honey Salt will welcome Chef Sonia El-Nawal for the next next iteration of its Farm Table Dinner series, taking guests on a trip for the taste buds with “Journey to the Mediterranean,” on May 24. Due to safety protocols, all dishes will be served individually instead of family-style as in dinners past. Due to social distancing protocols and reduced capacity, there is a limited number of tickets available for this dinner. Tickets to the Honey Salt Farm Table dinner are required and are available for $54 per person with an optional wine pairing for an additional $25. Tickets are available online at www.honeysalt.com.

12. Lip Smacking Foodie Tours has added another tour. Afternoon Culinary Adventures will spotlight renowned restaurants inside the Venetian hotel-casino and Wynn Las Vegas. The 2.5-hour will take guests to 4 top restaurants to enjoy 10 signature dishes. Restaurants include Smith & Wollensky, Sugarcane raw bar and grille, Estiatorio Milos, and Cipirani. An expert guide leads the way, offering insightful information about the resorts, restaurants, and other landmarks along the way. Price per person is an all-inclusive $125. An optional beverage package is available for $60, which provides a different pre-selected signature drink at each of three stops.

13. PT’s Taverns has introduced several new seasonal appetizers, salads and entrees at its SG Bar and Sierra Gold locations. New selections include ahi tuna tacos filled with ahi poke, lime guacamole, spicy mayo and pickled chili; summer salad with spinach, feta cheese, fresh berries, walnuts and honey balsamic dressing; steak and fries, a 10-ounce grilled New York steak served with SG steak butter and parmesan fries; and barbecue chicken tacos, topped with pico de gallo, crispy onions, chipotle crema and queso fresco; among other selections.

