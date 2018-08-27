$34 tickets for a limited time for OPIUM at The Cosmopolitan

Attention humans! In celebration of 'Be Kind to Humankind Week,' Aug. 27-31, the crew of OPIUM at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is offering an out-of-this-world, limited-time ticket offer, allowing Earthlings the chance to see The Strip’s hottest new show for just $34 plus applicable taxes and fees; subject to availability. Use code HUMAN34 at the time of checkout to take advantage of this otherworldly deal. For tickets and more information, visit Spiegelworld.com/OPIUM.

Hailed as “One of those Vegas shows you’ll need to see more than once!” by the Las Vegas Sun, OPIUM has continued to earn critical acclaim since its galactic debut this spring. OPIUM takes flight every Monday and Wednesday at 8 p.m. and Thursday through Sunday at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. with no flights on Tuesday.