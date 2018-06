Diana Ross will make her return to Wynn Las Vegas for a third headlining engagement this fall.

She will once again take the stage at the Encore Theater for nine performances beginning Oct. 31, followed by shows Nov. 2-3, 7, 9-10, 14 and 16-17.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 22, at 10 a.m. The cost ranges from $60.50 to $301 plus applicable fees. They can be purchased at the Wynn Las Vegas Box Office (702-770-9966) or WynnLasVegas.com.