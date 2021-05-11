DEADMAU5 coming to Downtown Las Vegas Events Center

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — EDC Las Vegas may not be happening until later this year, however, Insomniac Events has announced an event that will take place on May 21, one of the original dates planned for the 2021 festival.
Insomniac and Downtown Las Vegas Events Center have posted flyers to Twitter announcing an 18 and older event with DEADMAU5, Nero and No Mana.
The event will start at 8 p.m. and according to the event's flyer proof of the first shot of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test will be required for entry.
Tickets go on sale at 12 p.m. on May 11.
#VEGASMAU5.🎲⚡️ We’re headed home to Sin City with @NeroUK (DJ Set), + @ihavenomanas, + The Boss himself, @deadmau5. 🖤— Insomniac Events (@insomniacevents) May 11, 2021
We’re taking this party off The Strip and into the pit NEXT FRI, 5/21. Passes ON SALE TOMORROW at 12PM PT → https://t.co/IAy9C2XWlw 🍾 pic.twitter.com/oWqRYs3QuF
☠️ 🐭— DLV Events Center (@DLVEC) May 11, 2021
We are bringing Vegas BACK in a huge way. @insomniacevents presents @deadmau5, who will be kicking things off at #DLVEC on 5/21.
We are pumped to welcome music lovers back to the dance floor, safely.
Get ready! Tix on sale 11AM PST TOMORROW at https://t.co/Jr4gIsqb4K pic.twitter.com/WRMQKkw4YT