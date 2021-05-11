Watch
DEADMAU5 coming to Downtown Las Vegas Events Center

Jack Plunkett/Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP
FILE - In this Saturday, Oct. 10, 2015, file photo, Deadmau5 performs during the Austin City Limits Music Festival in Zilker Park in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP, File)
Posted at 8:46 PM, May 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-10 23:46:52-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — EDC Las Vegas may not be happening until later this year, however, Insomniac Events has announced an event that will take place on May 21, one of the original dates planned for the 2021 festival.

Insomniac and Downtown Las Vegas Events Center have posted flyers to Twitter announcing an 18 and older event with DEADMAU5, Nero and No Mana.

The event will start at 8 p.m. and according to the event's flyer proof of the first shot of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test will be required for entry.

Tickets go on sale at 12 p.m. on May 11.

