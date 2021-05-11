DEADMAU5 coming to Downtown Las Vegas Events Center

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — EDC Las Vegas may not be happening until later this year, however, Insomniac Events has announced an event that will take place on May 21, one of the original dates planned for the 2021 festival.

Insomniac and Downtown Las Vegas Events Center have posted flyers to Twitter announcing an 18 and older event with DEADMAU5, Nero and No Mana.

The event will start at 8 p.m. and according to the event's flyer proof of the first shot of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test will be required for entry.

Tickets go on sale at 12 p.m. on May 11.

#VEGASMAU5.🎲⚡️ We’re headed home to Sin City with @NeroUK (DJ Set), + @ihavenomanas, + The Boss himself, @deadmau5. 🖤



We’re taking this party off The Strip and into the pit NEXT FRI, 5/21. Passes ON SALE TOMORROW at 12PM PT → https://t.co/IAy9C2XWlw 🍾 pic.twitter.com/oWqRYs3QuF — Insomniac Events (@insomniacevents) May 11, 2021