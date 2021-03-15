Cure 4 The Kids Foundation opening new health center

Cure 4 The Kids Foundation (C4K), Nevada’s only pediatric cancer treatment center, will officially open the Robert and Dorothy Keyser Foundation and Cashman Family Foundation Preventative Healthcare Center with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on March 24 at 11 a.m.

Nevada’s first pediatric physical medicine center, a 1,422-square-foot, full-service gym with the latest therapy equipment, will help patients rehabilitate following surgeries and procedures, but it will also prevent secondary comorbidities from developing.

The facility was made possible thanks to donations from the Robert and Dorothy Keyser Foundation and the Cashman Family Foundation.

It is staffed by C4K physical therapists, led by Dr. Brooke Conway-Kleven, who are specifically trained to improve the lives and daily function of children with a wide range of medical diagnoses.

The center houses Woodway treadmills, a concept 2 rower, Olympic lifting platform and weights, suspension training equipment, mats and blocks for functional training and an electrical stimulation unit for dry needling.

The physical therapy program will utilize the “5x5 Program,” where all patients with an oncology-related diagnosis will receive evaluation and treatment to assess five fundamental goals of wellness:

1. Increase daily physical activity participation (activity challenge will be held monthly for the patients who have met their goal)

2. Mobility/movement assessment

3. Cardiovascular fitness assessment

4. Balance assessment

5. Sensory/neurological assessment