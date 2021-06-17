Cure 4 The Kids Foundation announces summer blood drive

The Cure 4 The Kids Foundation (C4K) has announced it will hold its “Save The Summer Blood Drive and Bone Marrow Registry” on July 9 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will take place at the C4K campus at One Breakthrough Way in Summerlin. The Vitalant Bloodmobile will be in front of the C4K building, near Town Center Drive and the 215 Beltway.

C4K recognizes how important it is to have an adequate blood supply and diverse bone marrow registry, especially since both impact the health of C4K patients. Many factors, including the COVID-19 pandemic, have drastically reduced the available supply of blood throughout Southern Nevada.

Cure 4 The Kids Foundation is partnering with Be The Match Registry. A major goal of the event is to find a bone marrow match for Adrian, who is battling Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia for a second time and urgently needs a bone marrow transplant. Cure 4 The Kids Foundation is desperately calling out to the Hispanic community to help save Adrian’s life.

Anyone who would like to donate blood must make an appointment first by contacting Vitalant online, using code “Cure4Kids” or call 877-258-4825.

Blood donation reminders include:

- Blood donors must be at least 16 years old (16- and 17-year-olds must bring a signed permission form from a parent or guardian)

- Weigh at least 110 pounds

- Be in good general health

- Drink plenty of water 24 to 48 hours prior to donation

- Bring ID

The first step in joining the free marrow registry is to undergo a mouth swab. Those who are a possible match will be contacted at a later time.