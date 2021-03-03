CSN to host virtual Women's History events this month

The College of Southern Nevada will host virtual Women’s History events and important discussions during the month of March.

Women's Empowerment Month (March) had its origins as a national celebration in 1981. During the month, we celebrate the contributions women have made to the United States and recognize the specific achievements women have made over the course of American history in a variety of fields.

CSN is also observing Native American Heritage Month in March to celebrate the rich and diverse cultures, traditions, and histories and to acknowledge the important contributions of indigenous people.

Some of the virtual events scheduled are:

Women's Henderson Mixer

March 4 from 4 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Celebrate 100 years of women’s history, including how women’s suffrage and the civil rights movement shaped our present times. We will cover such topics as female leaders, the waves of feminism, intersectionality, the STEM movement, and women as elected officials.

Film Showing & Discussion: For Sama

March 8 from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

For Sama documents the life of a university student and activist Waad al-Kateab’s through five years of civil war in Aleppo between the pro-democratic Syrian position and the dynastic government. She and her husband, a doctor in one of the few remaining hospitals in the city, face the decision to flee to safety with their aby daughter Sama or stay and help the victims of the brutal conflict. At the conclusion of the documentary, CSN and UNLV faculty member Dr. Autoosa Kojoori will lead a discussion and Q & A session focusing on the forces that brought Syria to conflict, which still persists today.

Status of Women Conference: Workforce Development Is A Women's Issue

March 8 from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Workforce legislation must ensure every Nevadan has equitable access to high-paying job through robust student services. Join us for a discussion of this important issue.

Domestic Violence Among Asian Pacific American Women

March 22 from 6 p.m. - 7p.m.

Presentation by Bamboo Bridges on domestic violence among Asian Pacific American women followed by a discussion on how to recognize and respond to domestic violence.

Advocacy Services for Women in Southern Nevada affected by Sexual Exploitation, Violence, Crime, and Trauma

March 26 from 2 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Join this panel presentation by the RISE Rape Crisis Program, Rite of Passage and Unshakeable in a discussion on how to identify and respond to trauma