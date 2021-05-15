CSN to graduate record number of students Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A record number of students will cross the stage and accept their diplomas when the College of Southern Nevada Class of 2021 graduate Saturday evening.

The 49th annual ceremony will see a record 3,882 students eligible to receive 4,002 degrees and certificates, according to preliminary data.

"I am so incredibly proud of our graduates, who have persevered through an unprecedented year of hardship," said CSN President Dr. Federico Zaragoza. "The record size of this year's graduating class is testament to the determination of everyone at CSN to empower our students and communities achieve, succeed and prosper - no matter the obstacles."

Commencement Speaker Sharica Lee will be joined by U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and U.S. Rep. Susie Lee to address the crowd of young men and women.

Despite recent CDC updated guidance allowing fully vaccinated people to break social distancing and mask wearing, masks are mandatory for all attendees, temperatures will be checked upon entry, and social distancing guidelines will be in effect.