CSN to graduate record number of students in 49th commencement ceremony

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The College of Southern Nevada will graduate its largest class ever at its 49th annual commencement ceremony on May 15 at Sam Boyd Stadium.

The ceremony is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.

A record 3,882 students are eligible to receive 4,002 degrees and certificates, according to preliminary data.

Official numbers for spring 2021 will be available once grades are final.

In the last decade, CSN reports it has seen more than 25,000 students earn their degrees and certificates and go on to fuel the growth and diversification of the Southern Nevada economy.

“I am so incredibly proud of our graduates, who have persevered through an unprecedented year of hardship,” said CSN President Dr. Federico Zaragoza. “The record size of this year’s graduating class is testament to the determination of everyone at CSN to empower our students and communities to achieve, succeed and prosper — no matter the obstacles.”

In addition to college officials and our Student Commencement Speaker Sharica Lee, scheduled to address the graduates are U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and U.S. Rep. Susie Lee.

Nearly one in four students in this year’s graduating class are the first in their families to earn a college degree. One-third of the graduates are Hispanic.

More than 90 percent of CSN’s graduates remain in Nevada after graduation, electing to either continue their education by transferring to a four-year institution or join the workforce and fuel the region’s economy.