Crumble Cookies donates thousands of cookies to Las Vegas Rescue Mission

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A partnership between a local business and a nonprofit is bringing more than a few crumbles of kindness to Las Vegas's vulnerable population.

Crumbl Cookies has several locations in the Las Vegas area. The owner of the Centennial and Cannery locations says they start baking cookies around 5 a.m. to have fresh baked goods all day.

Sometimes, Crumbl Cookies have several hundred cookies left over at the end of the day. That’s where Las Vegas Rescue Mission comes in.

Crumbl Cookies donates 500 to 1,000 cookies every week to the Las Vegas Rescue Mission. Those cookies are packaged and handed out during the nonprofit’s community dinner almost every day from 5:00 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.

Jason Sanchez is the owner of the Centennial and Cannery Crumbl Cookies locations. He says this is a great way to keep their cookies fresh, eliminate waste, and help the community.

“It’s hard to navigate those rushes that we have, the dinner rush. There are times we over-bake cookies, we don’t want to serve those cookies that aren’t the freshest possible, so we’ve had several hundred cookies left over daily and we didn’t want to throw those away,” Sanchez said.

LVRM Director of Development Heather Williams says the partnership has been invaluable and brings lots of smiles every day.

“For us to be able to put in a to-go box to hand out to the community, sometimes on a nightly basis, that’s always a good thing. They always go down really well, everyone really loves them and appreciates them,” Williams said.

Every once in a while the non-profit has enough cookies to hand out to people staying in their shelters or recovery programs as well.

Las Vegas Rescue Mission is in need of volunteers that would help wrap the cookies and help with other food prep.