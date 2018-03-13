Cowabunga Bay Waterpark slides into its fifth season

Cowabunga Bay Water Park celebrates its fifth season of family entertainment in southern Nevada on March 24, with more than 180 days of spring, summer and winter fun, including the all new Christmas Town. The surf retro themed attraction cools off southern Nevada guests with more than 20 slides, a large wave pool and an interactive kid’s area.

The family fun attraction includes the largest lazy river in Nevada, nine water slides, four surf and swim pools, and an interactive kids play area with 10 pint-sized slides and tipping buckets.

Kids can also enjoy the large kids play area in the state at Cowabunga Bay Kid’s Cove, where the water is always a warm 85 degrees. This family-friendly splash zone will create a magical play environment for children of all ages and abilities.

Cowabunga Bay waterpark has heated pools, complimentary tubes and life jackets, shade structures, and gourmet food items. Guests of all ages, may enjoy a variety of dining options. Adult locals (21+) can enjoy alcoholic beverages and specialty cocktails, such as Margaritas, Hurricanes, and more at the Bora Bora Bar. The park is located at 900 Galleria Drive in Henderson.

For more information on hours, operating dates, season passes and additional information, please visit www.cowabungabay.com/LasVegas.