LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Making a wish come true.

The Cosmopolitan hotel-casino is teaming up with the Make-A-Wish Foundation to help a very special teenager.

Rhiannon Tice is celebrating. After a 4-year fight with leukemia, she's now in remission.

She arrived in Las Vegas yesterday and has a great few days ahead.

The resort is putting her and her family in a Boulevard Penthouse.

She's getting a spa treatment, specialty dinners, a slumber party with pizza and a shopping spree.