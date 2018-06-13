Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas hiring 100 employees for Block 16 Urban Eatery

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is now hiring more than 100 employees in advance of the opening of Block 16 Urban Eatery & Bar later this summer.

Applications for a variety of available positions are now being accepted and can be submitted here.

Available positions include barista, bar runner, beverage server, cook, pastry cook, sushi cook, master cook, sous chef, fountain worker, manager and mixologist.

Block 16 will introduce six new culinary concepts to guests of The Cosmopolitan. Restaurants include New Orleans' District: Donuts. Sliders. Brew.; Ghost Donkey, a tequila and mezcal cocktail bar from New York City; Nashville’s hot Southern chicken joint Hattie B’s Hot Chicken; Lardo, Portland chef Rick Gencarelli’s sandwich eatery; Chef Andy Ricker’s Pok Pok Wing from Portland; and Tekka Bar: Handroll & Sake, an original Japanese handroll and sake concept from Las Vegas Restaurateur, Takashi Segawa.