CONTRIBUTED CONTENT: The benefits of volunteering for Southern Nevada college students

College students across Southern Nevada have important goals to pursue, including laying the groundwork for their future careers. Many might not be aware that volunteering in the community can serve as a helpful way to work toward this — and to enjoy other benefits, too.

Most nonprofits, including The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, Southern Nevada’s leading performing arts center, rely on volunteers to support their overall services.

While giving back can be rewarding in itself, there are numerous advantages for college students in particular to volunteer.

Check out just a few of these below.

Building a Resume

Volunteering with community organizations looks great on a resume, and can also help with establishing positive references. Both of these can come in handy with applying for graduate school or post-college employment.

Real-World Experience

Volunteering allows college students to gain real-world experience in industries they might have interest with working in someday. They can learn about different positions, the daily workflow and best practices to emulate.

Networking Opportunities

Building relationships is always helpful. Volunteering can provide opportunities to network with nonprofit staff members, who often have other community connections. This can potentially help with bridging contacts for the next step in a student’s career or education.

Fitting Volunteering Into a Busy Schedule

While college students often have hectic schedules, many nonprofits offer flexible volunteering schedules. This includes The Smith Center, which offers volunteer options at many different hours, including weeknights and weekends.

The Smith Center also offers a wide range of opportunities to volunteer, including ushering at performances and special events, giving tours and serving as an ambassador at community events.

To learn more, visit www.thesmithcenter.com/support-us/volunteer/. Don’t forget that volunteering also feels great! Good luck with finding the best volunteering fit for you.

The above article was contributed by The Smith Center for the Performing Arts.