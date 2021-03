LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The UnCommons project off the 215 Beltway near Durango Drive in the southwest valley is making progress.

Construction crews have started lifting walls for office buildings this week.

UnCommons will be a work, live, and play community and is scheduled to open early next year.

