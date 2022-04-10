Companion gifted to 5-year-old through Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — 5-year-old Marley was diagnosed with cancer in 2017, and her biggest wish was to have her own four-legged companion to have by her side during her journey.

Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada and Subaru of Las Vegas were able to grant her that wish. On Friday, Marley was surprised with a miniature pinscher puppy.

Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada and Subaru of Las Vegas Marley meets her new dog, April 8, 2022

Marley says she adores the miniature pinscher breed, Her very own puppy will help her as she continues her journey towards recovery.

Diagnosed with cancer in 2017, Marley has experienced many challenges, including losing sight in her right eye and enduring multiple chemotherapy treatments to treat her condition. Through it all, Marley has maintained her fun-loving personality and doesn’t let these difficult times weigh her down.