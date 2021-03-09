'Commute with Your Commissioners' bus ride taking place March 10 in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County Commissioners Justin Jones and Tick Segerblom are hosting a “Commute with Your Commissioners” bus ride event on March 10, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. to meet riders and find out about their transportation priorities.

Jones, vice-chair of the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) Board of Commissioners, and Segerblom, a board member, joined the regional board this year as Clark County’s elected representatives.

Portions of their County Commission Districts share the popular Sahara Express bus route.

Their journey starts at 9:30 a.m. outside Cardenas Markets at 2545 S. Eastern Ave. and will wrap up around 1:30 p.m. at the Downtown Summerlin Transit Center, 1710 S. Pavilion Center Dr.

They will be making stops at several local businesses along the way.

The public is invited to follow the commissioners’ transit journey via the RTC’s Facebook page . A Facebook Event page has been set up so the public can ask questions that will be answered during the event: facebook.com/events/755955365061402 .

“This is a great opportunity to meet our public transit riders and learn about their transit priorities as we move toward reopening our economy and putting the pandemic behind us,” said Commissioner Jones. “Anyone can tune in on Facebook and join us during the tour. We invite you to submit comments and questions through the Facebook event page. We also will be offering special giveaways to the riders we meet.”

“If you aren’t a regular transit rider, this is a fun way to see what it’s all about and to get to know some of your neighbors and local businesses in our community,” said Commissioner Segerblom. “We also want to highlight the important service that the RTC provides in Southern Nevada and show everyone that public transportation is safe and easy to use.”

