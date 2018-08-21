Community-wide food drive events for Hunger Action Month

Three Square Food Bank announced today a full lineup of events and activities to commemorate Hunger Action Month this September.

Fill the Plate -- Sept. 4-28

The community-wide food drive Fill the Plate returns for its third year Sept. 4-28 collecting food and funds to combat hunger in Southern Nevada. Throughout the campaign, individuals and local businesses are encouraged to help fill the “plate,” a 30’ by 30’ graphic in Three Square’s south warehouse, with non-perishable food items. Periodically throughout the campaign, canned goods and boxes of food will also be added to the “plate” to represent the impact of monetary donations made online.

There are many ways community members can help Fill the Plate this September:

Bring non-perishable food items to Three Square Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Donate to the Fill the Plate Virtual Food Drive at www.threesquare.org/ham.

Start your own virtual food drive or host a traditional food drive. Please contact Ryan Widdis at 702.644.3663 ext. 317 or rwiddis@threesquare.org for more information.

Host a Hunger Action Month fundraiser event at a business, bar or restaurant. Contact Kari Goldberg at 702.644.3663 ext. 332 or kgoldberg@threesquare.org for details.

Help spread the word by snapping a photo for social media using #FillthePlate and tagging Three Square on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Orangetheory Fitness Boot Camp Class -- Sept. 13

In celebration of Hunger Action Day, Orangetheory Fitness will host a high-intensity boot camp workout class at Three Square’s North Campus on Sept. 13. Check-in begins at 6 p.m. and the class will start promptly at 6:30 p.m. Light bites and refreshments will be offered after the class. Space is limited and spots will be reserved in order of reply. RSVP to Alexis Merz at (702) 644-3663 ext. 344 or amerz@threesquare.org by Sept. 10. The cost is a minimum donation of $10 per person.

Executive Volunteer Days -- Sept. 18-19

Three Square executives will host a volunteer session at 5 p.m. on Sept. 18 and 9 a.m. on Sept. 19. Volunteers will enjoy a hands-on experience packing meals or produce that will go to food-insecure individuals and families in Southern Nevada. Stay after each session to enjoy refreshments and snacks with the executives. To sign up for an executive volunteer session, contact Kate Hibbard at (702) 644-3663 ext. 325 or khibbard@threesquare.org.

KOMP Radiothon -- Sept. 28

On Sept. 28, to close out Hunger Action Month and the Fill the Plate campaign, rock station KOMP 92.3 will broadcast live from Three Square from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. The radiothon will feature Three Square staff, donors and volunteers, as well as a few surprise guests.

One in eight Southern Nevadans struggles with hunger. More than 271,000 people in the community are food-insecure, including more than 103,000 children. Three Square works with a network of more than 1,600 community partners to reach struggling individuals and families that are food-insecure.

For more information about Hunger Action Month and Fill the Plate, visit www.threesquare.org/ham.