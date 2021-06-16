Community leaders participate in Las Vegas police promotional process

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For the first time ever, civilian members of the community were invited to participate in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s captain promotional process.

Six members of LVMPD’s Multicultural Advisory Council (MMAC) took part in the week-long process in early May.

The members were part of a citizen impact panel in which current department lieutenants seeking promotion to captain were subjected to questions from the panel.

LVMPD says the change is part of the department's commitment to working with the community to address their concerns and educate the public on the inner workings of the police.

Video featuring Deputy Chief Kelly McMahill and members of the panel commenting on the significance of this change:

