Community celebrating women with United Signature Event

United Way of Southern Nevada’s Women United ignited the power of women during the 13th Annual Women United Signature Event on April 23.

With special guests including Carl Ray, celebrity makeup artist; Chet Buchanan of KLUC, Mercedes Martinez of KMXB/ Mix 94.1, and Sierra Black, Las Vegas country singer-songwriter, the event celebrated local women and raised funds to provide scholarships for local female students.

Sponsored by Aprille & Co., NV Energy, Las Vegas Review-Journal, Love Shop Give, The Korte Company, Las Vegas Athletic Clubs, The Signature Suite, Breakthru Beverage, Bank of Nevada, Enterprise, Deloitte, The Wealth Consulting Group, Western Alliance Bank, Athleta, PwC, Link Strategic Partners, Mutual of America, Me Mother Earth, The Office Squad, Paige & Rye, Offbeat Productions, Poling-Schmitt, Honey, It's Cheese and Tie the Knot Bridal Creations.

Women United members are dedicated to supporting emerging women leaders in Southern Nevada and empowering girls from a young age. Through the support of Women United, 10 young women have received college scholarships and 1,233 girls have built confidence and self-worth through Girls on the Run.

Annually, Women United collects thousands of items of professional clothing at their suit drive for local women in back-to-work programs.

In total, Women United members have raised nearly $3 million and committed over 7,200 volunteer hours through events like the Suit Drive.

To learn more about how to join this diverse and compassionate group of women, visit their website.