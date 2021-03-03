Clark County to offer Spring Break Day Camp to children

Clark County has announced eight of its recreation centers will offer Spring Break Day Camps for children ages 6-12.

The camps will take place March 29 – April 5 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Locations include:

- Desert Breeze Recreation Center (8275 Spring Mountain Rd, 702 455-8334)

- Helen Meyer Community Center (4525 New Forest Dr. 89147, 702 455-7723)

- Hollywood Recreation Center (1650 S. Hollywood 89142, 702 455-0566)

- Mountain Crest Community Center (4701 N. Durango Dr., 702 455-1905)

- Paradise Recreation Center (4775 S McLeod 89121, 702 455-7513)

- Dr. William U. Pearson Community Center (1625 West Carey 89106, 702 455-1220)

- Whitney Recreation Center (5712 E. Missouri Ave. 89122, 702 455-7576)

- Walnut Recreation Center (3075 North Walnut Rd. 89115, 702 455-8402)

The Spring Break Day Camp is separate from the SchoolDaze program and will operate when school is not in session. The free and reduced lunch letter discount does not apply. Day camp is extremely popular and availability in the program fills quickly.

Registration will be processed on a first-come, first-serve basis. Payment in full is required to reserve a spot.

Las Vegas Urban League is accepted, but parents must provide a current certificate of benefits designated to the specific site the child will be attending.

Day camp is $20 per day and parents can register their children here after March 4, or onsite at the individual recreation centers offering day camps after March 8.