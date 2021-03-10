Clark County to offer 'Full Scope,' a free public art workshop series

Full Scope is a free professional public art workshop series that helps local artists network and learn skills that can help them better compete for public art projects in the valley.

On March 23 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. guest speaker Mark “Steel Wool” Salinas will share his experience with public art followed by a one-hour question and answer period. Mark will be presenting with colleague Jen Krava, from Forecast Public Art, about the administrative process of Smart Growth, America’s Art and Transportation Rapid Response.

This event will take place online through Cisco WebEx Meeting.

Mark is an independent art consultant in Reno, Nevada. He serves as a board member for the Art Spot Reno, the City of Reno Arts and Culture Commission, Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts, Nevada Arts Council, and Americans for the Arts Public Art Network.

He also provides public art consulting, creative content, and program management for clients including Forecast Public Art, Smart Growth America, the Reno-Tahoe International Airport, Nevada First Lady Kathy Sisolak, and the Nevada State Museum.

Those wanting more information about the workshop can visit the website.