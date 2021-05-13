Clark County to offer free swimming for youth and parents

For the 2021 summer season, Clark County will offer free swimming for youth and their parents who qualify for financial assistance.

Those interested can pick up an application at their nearest Clark County Pool or Recreation Center. Qualified families are required to show proof of participation in the following financial assistance programs:

- EMBARQ – LIFELINE/LINK UP

- NV Energy Assistance Program (EAP)

- CCAP (Child Care Assistance Program)

- Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF)

- Supplemental Security Income (SSI)

- Social Security Disability (SSD)

- Medicaid

- Women Infant Children (WIC)

- Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) formerly Food Stamps

- Financial Assistance Service (FAS) Check Stub

- Welfare Set Aside Program (WSAP)

- Help of Southern Nevada

- HACA/Hopelink

- Foster Care (Court Guardianship Documentation)

- Veteran’s Retirement

County water parks include twisting slides, gushing fountains, play areas and shallow pools for young swimmers. Pool rules include proper swim attire required, everyone must wear masks while on the pool deck, children aged 8 and under must be within arm’s reach of an adult at all times, only Coast Guard-approved flotation devices allowed, no alcohol or glass containers allowed, and facility occupancy limits are enforced.

Some facilities offer or require reservations prior to entering.

For more information on the nearest Clark County Pool visit their website.