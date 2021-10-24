Clark County School District employee receives fully trained assistance dog

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Clark County School District employee got to meet her very own service dog on Saturday thanks to Findlay Subaru of Las Vegas and Michael's Angel Paws.

The school district worker applied for a therapy dog over a year ago until finally meeting Harley over the weekend.

Service dog Harley came from Colorado with Subaru of Las Vegas helping cover transportation and training costs with Michael's Angel Paws able to match the two up.

Saturday's event was the first-ever passing of the leash ceremony and each quarter Findlay Subaru of Las Vegas sponsors an assistance dog through Michael's Angel Paws.