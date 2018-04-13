Clark County offers summer day camps for kids

Clark County Parks and Recreation is offering a number of summer day camps for kids.

The county announced seven recreation centers will offer Summer Break Day Camps for children ages 6-12. Day camp is $18 per day or $85 per week and children can be registered here or at the individual recreation centers offering day camps.

The camps will take place May 29 until Aug. 10 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Locations where camps will take place include:

Cambridge Community Center (3930 Cambridge Street, 89119)

Helen Meyer Community Center (4525 New Forest Dr. 89147)

Hollywood Recreation and Community Services Center (1650 S. Hollywood Blvd. 89142)

Paradise Recreation Center (4775 S. McLeod, 89121)

Parkdale Recreation Center (3200 Ferndale St. 89121)

Pearson Recreation Center (1625 West Carey 89032)

Walnut Recreation Center (3057 N. Walnut Rd. 89115)

Availability in the program fills quickly. Registration will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis. Payment in full is required to reserve a spot. CCAP (Las Vegas Urban League) is accepted, but parents must provide a current certificate of benefits designated to specific site the child will be attending.

Participants are required to bring a lunch and two snacks that do not need heating or refrigeration. At select locations, participants will be provided breakfast and lunch.

For more information on Spring Break Day Camps visit here or call 702-455-8200 or email CCParks@ClarkCountyNV.gov.