Clark County Museum to display quilts created by local artists

From March 19 through June 21, the Clark County Museum will display “Soft Focus,” 24 quilts created by local artists based on photographs from the Clark County Image Library of Southern Nevada Photographs.

Regional fabric artists were invited from various clubs and organizations to create the original fabric art works to be displayed.

The exhibit was inspired by one of the museum’s volunteers who created a fabric art piece based on an item in the collection.

Photographs for the artists inspirations were pre-selected based on their representation of the history, community, and artistic value to Southern Nevada. The Clark County Museum Library of Southern Nevada Photographs is a collection of more than 50,000 images that covers 120 years of Southern Nevada history.

The Image Library is the most utilized collection in the museum.

Images from this collection are used for museum exhibits, educational programs, researchers, authors, local businesses, residents, and local and national media. Approximately 36,000 images have been scanned and catalogued, making them easily accessible.

Museum hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Admission is $1 for children and $2 for adults.

For more information, call (702) 455-7955.