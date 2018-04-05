Clark County celebrating royal wedding in May with events, promotions

With the royal wedding in May, County Clerk Lynn Goya and the wedding industry are inviting couples to celebrate their own royal nuptials in Las Vegas.

At the request of the clerk, who oversees the Marriage License Bureau in Las Vegas, the County Commissioners will be declaring May Royal Wedding Month in Clark County.

Also, throughout the month of May, the Marriage License Bureau will present interested couples with special commemorative Royal Wedding Certificates as well as a British-themed cut-out inside of the main office of the Marriage License Bureau for couples to use as a background for pictures at 201 E. Clark St. in downtown Las Vegas.

Other events and promotions will appear surrounding the May 19 wedding of Britain’s Prince Harry and his soon-to-be bride, American actress Meghan Markle.

Wedding venues on the Las Vegas Strip as well as the classic vintage Vegas wedding chapels are rolling out special promotions as well, including Royal Wedding packages that include transportation in a Rolls Royce, special photo shoots, royal flower bouquets and more.