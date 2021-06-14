Clark County adds temporary art exhibits at Wetlands Park

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County is asking local artists to help improve Wetlands Park.

They commissioned 14 artists to do nature-themed art pieces using environmentally friendly materials.

The temporary displays represent wildlife, flowers, poetry, abstracts and water and wind.

"There's a little conservation behind it. Which is what this park is about. Your interaction with the piece changes the reflection of the piece. Kind of how we affect nature," said Dan Brady, one of the artists.

There are 13 other pieces and each includes a QR code.

When you scan it with your phone, you can watch a short video of the artist describing their piece.

The displays will come down on July 7.

Dan Brady says although the pandemic has been devastating for local artists it has also given them the chance to grow and create.

This month Resorts World is opening with some new art from local artists.

The City of Las Vegas is also commissioning local artists to paint original works on electrical boxes.