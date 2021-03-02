City of North Las Vegas celebrates Women's History Month

The City of North Las Vegas is celebrating Women's History Month all through March with a social media campaign filled with fun facts, poetry and highlights of notable women from North Las Vegas and across the world.

The campaign is aimed at honoring female leaders and inspirational woman who have made a difference in our world and paved the way for generations to come.

The campaign will also call special attention to how women have handled the COVID-19 pandemic and discuss the challenges that arose from dealing with their children's education to balancing their own work and home life.

Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown, who helped Gipson with the campaign, also hopes the effort will recognize the tremendous strain many women have faced as a result of putting their jobs on pause while putting their families first.

Tune in to our City of North Las Vegas Facebook page throughout the month of March to learn more.