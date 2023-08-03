City of Las Vegas to open a new clinic downtown, focused on helping the unhoused

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new clinic will soon be available for valley residents!

The City of Las Vegas is opening the Las Vegas Health and Wellness Center Aug. 14 at 1450 N. Main Street. This is near W. Washington Avenue and N. Main Street.

The health and wellness center is focused on providing healthcare and supportive services to unhoused residents and is part of the Courtyard Homeless Resource Center complex.

"Catholic Charities, Shade Tree, Hope Christian Center’s Recuperative Care Center, and the Salvation Army are also located nearby, and services like transportation, housing resources, showers, overnight shelter, cooling/warming centers, and social work are available," according to Nevada Health Centers.

The clinic is said to be open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and will also be open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every second Saturday of each month.

The City of Las Vegas said NVHC provider Aubrey Bohne, APRN, joined their team in June 2023 and will serve as the onsite provider.