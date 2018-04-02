City Of Las Vegas offers summer jobs

The city of Las Vegas has summer jobs available in several job classifications. The city’s Parks & Recreation department now is accepting applications for summer camp (recreation assistant, recreation site leader, and more) and aquatic staff positions (front desk/cashier, laborer, lifeguard, water safety instructor, pool manager) for the summer season of May 29-Aug. 10. Camp job interviews will be scheduled April 9-12. Summer camp training for staff is scheduled May 14-26.

Interviews/tryouts for aquatics positions will take place weekly in April and May until all positions are filled. Aquatics cashier training is scheduled for May 17; training for all aquatics staff is set for June 2. Contact Municipal Pool (702-229-6309) or Pavilion Center Pool (702-229-1488) to schedule an aquatics job interview/tryout.

Lifeguard certification classes are offered at both Municipal Pool and Pavilion Center Pool. See more on aquatics positions and available lifeguard training classes in the Splash for Cash brochure. Discounted lifeguard training is offered April 30-May 11, Monday-Friday, 6:30-9:30 p.m. for those who will work at city of Las Vegas pools this summer.

See all the available employment positions for the city of Las Vegas and apply online at http://agency.governmentjobs.com/lasvegas/default.cfm. For more information, call 702.229.PLAY (7529).