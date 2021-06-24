City of Las Vegas asks community input to name new park

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City of Las Vegas is inviting the public to join Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman, Ward 3 Councilwoman Olivia Diaz and city staff for the groundbreaking for a new park at 4755 E. Harris Ave.

The event will take place on June 23, at 9 a.m.

The city says the new 4-acre park will have an equestrian theme, lighted horse arena, playground, lighted soccer field, shade structure, restrooms, landscaping, informational kiosk and a trailhead for the Las Vegas Wash Trail.

The new park is currently unnamed, and the Ward 3 Council office is accepting name suggestions at ward3@lasvegasnevada.gov.

“It is always exciting to add a new park for city residents to enjoy,” said Mayor Goodman, “This area of Ward 3 has long needed additional open space and this new park will certainly be well used.”

Councilwoman Diaz agreed that the park will be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

“The playground and soccer field add needed play space,” said Councilwoman Diaz, “the trailhead gives access to those who want to exercise on the trail, and the horse owners in the neighborhood welcome the training arena.”

The land currently is a dirt lot along with the wash and no trees. It will be fenced off by the contractor during construction. Work hours will be 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, with the option of also working during weekends when needed.

Park design is by Stanley Consultants, after holding neighborhood meetings with residents; Wadley Construction Inc. is the contractor. Construction is expected to last nine months and cost $5.8 million, funded by the 2016 Recreation bond and the Southern Nevada Public Land Management Act land sale proceeds.

For questions or concerns during construction, the city says you can call 702-229-2294.