City Of Las Vegas 2018 Summer Camp Program

PARKS & RECREATION CAMPS

Keep the kids active during summer vacation with summer day camps offered at six city of Las Vegas community centers. Save the date to reserve your spot at summer day camp. Online registration at www.lasvegasparksandrec.com for summer activities starts Apr. 3 at 9 a.m. Click on “Summer Camps”. Walk-in registration at the community centers below will start Apr. 5 at 9 a.m. Registration will continue until camps are full; some camps fill on the first day.



Most locations will offer camp Monday-Friday starting May 29, excluding holidays. Camps end Aug. 10; Clark County School District classes resume Aug. 13, 2018. Teen Adventure Camp days may vary by location. Prices vary by location and age group. A one-time, non-refundable $20 transportation fee will be charged for each Kids Camp and Adaptive Recreation Camp participant.

Adaptive Recreation Summer Camp, 250 N. Eastern Ave., 702-229-4903; ages 7-22 with disabilities; $100/week per child.

Cimarron Rose Community Center, 5591 N. Cimarron Road, 702-229-1607; ages 6-15; $115/week ages 5-11; $150/week ages 12-15 for Tuesday-Thursday Teen Adventure Camp.

Doolittle Community Center, 1950 N. J St., 702-229-6374; ages 6-15; $75/week.

East Las Vegas Community Center, 250 N. Eastern Ave., 702-229-1515; ages 6-15; $75/week/child.

Mirabelli Community Center, 6200 Hargrove Ave., 702-229-6359; ages 4-15; $200/week ages 12-15; $80/week ages 4-5, 8 a.m. to noon or noon to 4 p.m.; $150-$200/week ages 6-11.

Stupak Community Center, 251 W. Boston Ave., 702-229-2488; ages 6-15; $40/week; hours 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Stupak location only.

Veterans Memorial Leisure Services Center, 101 N. Pavilion Center Drive, 702-229-1100; ages 6-15; $150/week ages 6-11, $200/week teens.

There will be specialized camp activities each week focusing on sports, science, art, dance and more. The types of summer camps include Tot Camp (4- and 5-year-olds), Kids Camp (ages 6-11 and have completed kindergarten), Teen Adventure Camp (ages 12-15) and a Counselor-in-Training program (ages 15+). Mirabelli and Veterans Memorial will offer specialty themed-week camps. See the Mirabelli and Veterans Memorial camp lists. The popular Teen Adventure Camp is offered at all community centers and will feature bus trips to fascinating spots all over Southern Nevada. Call centers for details. Go online and click on “Camps” for more details and registration. For more information, call 702-229-PLAY (7529). Camps and most activities require advance registration.



CULTURAL ARTS CAMPS

Rainbow Company Youth Theatre will offer summer conservatories Jun. 4-15 for ages 8-11 and Jun. 18-29 for ages 12-16. Registration is open until full. The cost is $225 per student per conservatory, held at the Charleston Heights Arts Center at 800 S. Brush St. Register online at artslasvegas.org or call 702-229-ARTS (2787) for more information.

Children’s Drama Conservatory is designed for students ages 8-11, and meets for two weeks, Jun. 4-15, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This camp is an intense, sustained theatre experience that challenges students with age-appropriate acting exercises. The experience culminates in a performance in the Jeanne Roberts Theatre for the Performing Arts at the Charleston Heights Arts Center Jun. 15, at 7 p.m.

is designed for students ages 8-11, and meets for two weeks, Jun. 4-15, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This camp is an intense, sustained theatre experience that challenges students with age-appropriate acting exercises. The experience culminates in a performance in the Jeanne Roberts Theatre for the Performing Arts at the Charleston Heights Arts Center Jun. 15, at 7 p.m. Teen Theatre Conservatory is designed for students ages 12-16 and meets for two weeks, Jun. 18-29, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Students have the option of choosing the Acting Track or the Design and Technical Track. Each component of this conservatory focuses on the specific skill-sets required for each field. The conservatory culminates in a performance in the Jeanne Roberts Theatre for the Performing Arts at the Charleston Heights Arts Center Jun. 29, at 7 p.m. The Acting Track is an intense, sustained theatre experience, where students are challenged with sophisticated acting exercises and material. This track focuses on building a foundation that is applicable to all further study in character work for live stage productions. The Design and Technical Track is an intense, sustained theatre experience, where students are provided with the opportunity to learn basic costume and/or set design elements of a theatre production. This track dovetails with production projects and students will create the technical elements and be responsible for running the technical aspects for the performance.

is designed for students ages 12-16 and meets for two weeks, Jun. 18-29, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Students have the option of choosing the Acting Track or the Design and Technical Track. Each component of this conservatory focuses on the specific skill-sets required for each field. The conservatory culminates in a performance in the Jeanne Roberts Theatre for the Performing Arts at the Charleston Heights Arts Center Jun. 29, at 7 p.m.

West Las Vegas Arts Center will offer the Performing & Visual Arts Camp Jun. 11-Aug. 4, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for ages 10-15. This intense camp provides community youth with opportunities for civil engagement and social justice projects through the disciplines of arts education. The talented young artists participating in this camp commit themselves to the philosophy, “Excellence without Excuse,” while developing an appreciation for music, dance, theatre and the spoken word. The camp has been presented in cooperation with the Las Vegas Clark County Library District and the West Las Vegas Library for 22 years. Registration is open until full. The cost is $400 per student. Camp is held at the center at 947 W. Lake Mead Blvd. Students must commit to attend the full eight-week program and be available for multiple performances of the final musical production Aug. 4. There is a daily dress code requirement. Register in person or call 702-229-ARTS (2787).



Charleston Heights Arts Center will offer Youth Contemporary Dance Camp Jul. 9-20, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., for ages 12-18. Registration is open until full and cost varies by attendance option. Camp will be held at the Charleston Heights Arts Center, 800 S. Brush St. Participants in this camp will experience quality, professional instruction in contemporary dance, technique, composition, choreography and performance. Participants will experience valuable enrichment as they progress at their own individual pace, from beginning to advanced. Each day will include four intense hours of dance training. Classes are kept small so each participant will receive personal attention and beneficial feedback. Dancers will have an opportunity to showcase their learned skills and artistry in a closing demonstration performance.

Full-week option meets Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. – $250;

3-day option meets Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays – $150;

2-day option meets Tuesdays and Thursdays – $120.

Dance Camp students must commit to attend all camp classes for the option that is selected and be available for the final demonstration performance Jul. 20, at 6 p.m. Daily dress code required. Register online at artslavegas.org, in person, or call 702-229-ARTS (2787).

For links to facilities, programs, classes and activities in the current Beyond the Neon guide, go online to www.lasvegasparksandrec.com.

Summer jobs also are available to work in the camps, as lifeguards, water safety instructors, swimming instructors, pool manager and more. Go online to https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/lasvegas to see available positions and apply for jobs.