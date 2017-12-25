Christmas surprise for local family

KTNV (LAS VEGAS) - A struggling family's Christmas dream came true Sunday, after they were surprised with gifts and holiday cheer.

It was all part of Operation Big Heart - bringing volunteers together to help a local mother trying to make ends meet for her four deserving kids.

Nancy Altamirano was surprised with a knock at the door Christmas Eve, as folks gathered outside her house to hand out dozens of donated presents.

Altamirano says her kids are her world. Each of them, struggling with a battle of their own. One with autism, one with cancer, and another with cerebral palsy. Altamirano herself is also disabled.

"Seeing everyone smile and get together is beautiful," said Altamirano. "They're going to be joyful and most of all they're going to know the meaning of love."

Operation Big Heart was organized by the People's Autism Foundation.