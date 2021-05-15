Watch
Chippendales teases new Las Vegas show following Caesars' announcement ending Rio run

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Chippendales is not done with Las Vegas yet. The classic striptease show is teasing some news on Twitter.

Hours after Caesars Entertainment said it was closing Chippendales Theater at Rio and ending the show's longtime run, the show's official Twitter account tweeted:

Chippendales will be back! Stay tuned for exciting news about our new home in Las Vegas in the coming weeks

As of Friday night, there is no word or official announcement from another entertainment company about the return of Chippendales to Las Vegas.

