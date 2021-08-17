Chinglish hosting fundraiser for Women of Metro

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Chinglish Wine Bar is hosting a special "Chinglish Beer Garden" fundraiser to benefit LVMPD Foundation's Women of Metro from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 17.

The entire restaurant and patio will be converted to a summer strolling beer garden. Guests will have the chance to sample beer and bourbon from Sam Adams, Bad Beat Brewing, Smoke Wagon Bourbon and more.

Tickets for the 21+ event are $60 per person pre-purchase or $75 per person at the door. Ticket sales include all beverage samples, small snacks, and swag for the early birds on the day of the event. Capacity is limited. Tickets may be purchased at ChinglishWineBar.com/Events.

