UPDATE: China Lights lantern on display at Gold Coast

UPDATE ON JAN. 5: The Gold Coast hotel-casino is offering guests a sneak peek at the China Lights lantern festival.

A large, purple kylin lantern was unveiled inside the Gold Coast on January 4.

"In traditional Chinese Feng Shui, the kylin is said to bring wealth and treasure, so we thought it would be fitting to showcase this lantern in the Gold Coast Casino," said Huiyuan Liu, an event manager for Sichuan Tianyu Culture Communication.

More lanterns will be on display at other Boyd Gaming properties starting next week in anticipation of the upcoming festival.

ORIGINAL STORY

Craig Ranch Regional Park will be illuminated with 40 larger-than-life lantern displays during the China Lights lantern festival from January 19 through February 25.

The festival takes place in 100 cities across the globe, according to North Las Vegas mayor John Jay Lee. He joined North Las Vegas councilmen Scott Black and Richard Cherchio at Craig Ranch park on Dec. 4 to announce the event.

Representatives from Boyd Gaming, Sichuan Tianyu Culture Communication Co. Ltd., and the Asian Culture Alliance were also guest speakers at the announcement.

Aside from the LED lantern displays, the festival will also have cultural demonstrations and displays, traditional Asian and Western dining options, and nightly live stage entertainment.

Tickets for the festival are available here.