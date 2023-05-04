Children's Foundation, school staff recognized at Las Vegas City Council meeting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas City Council recognized the Children's Foundation of Las Vegas and school staff at their recent meeting Wednesday.

Councilman Cedric Crear recognized the foundation at the meeting. The foundation was recognized as the May 2023 Citizens of the Month.

"The foundation's mission is to provide for the needs of children who are, or have been, in foster care in Las Vegas," officials said in a press release. "This organization was formerly known as the CASA Foundation of Las Vegas.

Also, valley school staff were recognized at the meeting.

Councilwoman Olivia Diaz recognized staff at C.C. Ronnow Elementary School. The school's principal, Michelee Cruz-Crawford and fifth grade teacher Jaret Reyes were recognized for National Teacher Appreciation Week.

According to the release, Diaz was a former teacher who also taught at the school.